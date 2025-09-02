Honoring the Legacy: Uttarakhand's Statehood Agitators Commemorated

On the 31st anniversary of the tragic 1994 Mussoorie firing, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored the memories of statehood agitators who lost their lives in the struggle. He highlighted the government's initiatives to fulfill their aspirations.

Dhami announced various measures, including a 10% reservation in government jobs for statehood agitators and pensions ranging from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000 based on their involvement. Additionally, benefits include free travel and education for their children.

The chief minister also underscored recent steps, like implementing the Uniform Civil Code to safeguard Uttarakhand's culture and an anti-copying law to ensure transparent job opportunities for over 25000 youths in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)