High Court Denies Bail in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and eight others implicated in a case involving the February 2020 riots in the national capital. The decision comes despite the accused having spent nearly five years in incarceration.

A bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur upheld the dismissals of bail pleas, agreeing with the prosecution's argument of the riots being orchestrated with a 'sinister motive.' The accused, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, allegedly spearheaded the riots, which resulted in 53 fatalities and extensive injuries.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the riots aimed to globally defame India, negating the plea for bail based on prolonged imprisonment. Despite counterarguments from defense counsels challenging connectivity and citing parity with co-accused granted bail, the court maintained its rejection stance, emphasizing the severe nature of allegations and the pending judicial process.