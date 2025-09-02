Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: Seven Arrested in Loan Data Scam

Seven men have been arrested for allegedly stealing loan data and defrauding victims by promising low-interest loans. The Gurugram Police recovered mobile phones and cash used in the fraudulent activities. The scam involved convincing victims to resend loan amounts under false pretenses and issuing fake loan closure documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:52 IST
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: Seven Arrested in Loan Data Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police have apprehended seven individuals in connection with a sophisticated data theft and loan fraud operation, officials revealed on Tuesday. The accused allegedly accessed loan data from a company to deceive individuals with assurances of lower interest rates and loan closures.

The operation led to the recovery of five mobile phones suspected to have been used in the creation of counterfeit documents and communication with victims, along with Rs 70,000 in cash, police confirmed. The arrests were made following a case registered at the Cybercrime Police Station (west).

Among those detained are Mohammad Muzzafar Ali, Mohammad Kasif, and Mohammad Irfan from Bihar; Amir Hussain from West Bengal; Ankit and Sumit Dhika from Delhi; and Sumit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. The suspects allegedly exploited the stolen data to impersonate loan company representatives, convincing victims to transfer loan funds to the fraudsters' accounts. The accused will remain in judicial custody following a court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025