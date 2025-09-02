Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: Seven Arrested in Loan Data Scam

Gurugram Police have apprehended seven individuals in connection with a sophisticated data theft and loan fraud operation, officials revealed on Tuesday. The accused allegedly accessed loan data from a company to deceive individuals with assurances of lower interest rates and loan closures.

The operation led to the recovery of five mobile phones suspected to have been used in the creation of counterfeit documents and communication with victims, along with Rs 70,000 in cash, police confirmed. The arrests were made following a case registered at the Cybercrime Police Station (west).

Among those detained are Mohammad Muzzafar Ali, Mohammad Kasif, and Mohammad Irfan from Bihar; Amir Hussain from West Bengal; Ankit and Sumit Dhika from Delhi; and Sumit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. The suspects allegedly exploited the stolen data to impersonate loan company representatives, convincing victims to transfer loan funds to the fraudsters' accounts. The accused will remain in judicial custody following a court hearing.

