Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

On Tuesday, Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio introduced two significant bills on the inaugural day of the state Assembly's monsoon session, aiming to establish a finance commission and demarcate flood plains.

The bills, titled "The Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill, 2025" and "The Nagaland Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025," were presented with an objective to propel fiscal decentralization and bolster local governance. Rio, also the finance portfolio holder, stressed the necessity of a State Finance Commission to equitably distribute financial resources, strengthening local bodies to efficiently provide essential civic services.

The second bill targets the zoning of flood plains, aiming to conduct thorough surveys of river flood plains and regulate land use to mitigate flood damage. Both pieces of legislation will be debated on Thursday, culminating this session's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)