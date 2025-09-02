Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

A tumultuous scene unfolded at the Bhuni toll plaza on the Meerut-Karnal highway, where a mob wreaked havoc following an alleged assault on an Army jawan. Police in Uttar Pradesh reported that up to 180 individuals are under investigation as chaos disrupted toll operations.

Additional SP (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that an FIR has been filed by Amit Kumar, IT head of the involved toll operator, following the vandalism on August 18. Reports indicate significant damage to toll infrastructure, including barrier booms, cameras, and computer systems, with toll operations on halt for days.

The National Highways Authority has responded sharply with a Rs 20 lakh penalty on the toll firm, viewing the incident as a serious breach of contract. Meanwhile, police are using CCTV footage to identify those responsible. The army has condemned the assault, stressing the urgency of holding the perpetrators accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)