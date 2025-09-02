Left Menu

Clashes in South Sudan: Renewed Tensions Threaten Fragile Peace

Recent clashes in South Sudan resulted in the deaths of four soldiers and 10 militia members. Tensions escalated following the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar in March, raising fears of renewed civil strife. The White Army militia, linked to Machar's opponents, attacked military positions near Nasir town.

  • South Sudan

In South Sudan, a deadly confrontation between the military and militia groups left at least four soldiers and 10 militia members dead, signaling a potential resurgence of conflict in the area. The altercation occurred near Nasir town in Upper Nile State, a hotspot of previous tensions.

This latest violence comes amid heightened apprehensions following the March arrest of Riek Machar, South Sudan's First Vice President and longtime antagonist of President Salva Kiir. Machar's detention has sparked international appeals for calm to avert a relapse into ethnic warfare.

The White Army militia, alleged to be connected to the SPLM-IO party led by Machar, conducted multiple attacks against South Sudan's military ranks, according to spokesperson Garang Ateny. There were no immediate comments from SPLM-IO or the White Army regarding the incident.

