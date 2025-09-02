Left Menu

Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

A federal appeals court has overturned a previous ruling that blocked the Trump administration from halting funding and contracts for nonprofits managing a 'green bank.' The court argued these claims should be addressed in federal claims court, favoring the administration's stance on grant management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:35 IST
Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of the Trump administration, overturning a previous decision that prevented the halting of funds for a 'green bank' aimed at backing climate-friendly projects.

This ruling marks a significant victory for the administration, which criticized the program as inefficient and sought to reclaim the funds.

The court stated that disputes over grant termination should be taken to federal claims court, a setback for nonprofit groups like Climate United Fund, which had hoped for swift judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

 India
2
Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

 India
3
Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025