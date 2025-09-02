Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze
A federal appeals court has overturned a previous ruling that blocked the Trump administration from halting funding and contracts for nonprofits managing a 'green bank.' The court argued these claims should be addressed in federal claims court, favoring the administration's stance on grant management.
A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of the Trump administration, overturning a previous decision that prevented the halting of funds for a 'green bank' aimed at backing climate-friendly projects.
This ruling marks a significant victory for the administration, which criticized the program as inefficient and sought to reclaim the funds.
The court stated that disputes over grant termination should be taken to federal claims court, a setback for nonprofit groups like Climate United Fund, which had hoped for swift judicial intervention.
