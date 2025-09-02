Supreme Court Reinforces Anti-Discrimination Act Amidst Controversial Bail

The Supreme Court of India has reaffirmed the strict parameters of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, emphasizing its core purpose of advancing socio-economic equality for vulnerable groups.

In a landmark decision, the Court annulled a Bombay High Court ruling that had permitted anticipatory bail to an individual accused of abetting caste-based atrocity.

Highlighting the severity of Section 18 of the Act, the bench noted its exclusion from the anticipatory bail provision under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, reinforcing its role in preserving civil rights and social justice.

