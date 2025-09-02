Left Menu

Supreme Court Reinforces Anti-Discrimination Act Amidst Controversial Bail

The Supreme Court ruled that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act intrinsically prohibits pre-arrest bail for accused offenders, highlighting its goal to improve the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable classes. The decision overruled a Bombay High Court's order granting anticipatory bail in a caste atrocity case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has reaffirmed the strict parameters of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, emphasizing its core purpose of advancing socio-economic equality for vulnerable groups.

In a landmark decision, the Court annulled a Bombay High Court ruling that had permitted anticipatory bail to an individual accused of abetting caste-based atrocity.

Highlighting the severity of Section 18 of the Act, the bench noted its exclusion from the anticipatory bail provision under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, reinforcing its role in preserving civil rights and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

