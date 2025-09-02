Left Menu

Assam Tightens Borders: 24 Bangladeshis Sent Back

Assam has intensified its crackdown on illegal immigrants, with 24 Bangladeshis recently sent back. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sarcastically wished the deportees a 'Happy journey.' This action is part of a broader initiative, responding to continued turmoil across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Almost 450 individuals have been pushed back in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:41 IST
In a continued effort to enforce immigration laws, Assam authorities have sent back 24 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma, in a post on social media platform X, shared this update with a hint of sarcasm, stating, 'The poor souls had wandered off; we have shown them the path and sent them home.'

The action forms part of a larger crackdown by the Assam Police on illegal immigrants lacking valid documentation. This move has seen increased surveillance along the 1885-kilometer Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly since regional unrest erupted last year in the neighboring nation.

Since the intensification of border security measures, nearly 450 alleged infiltrators have been repatriated in recent months. The state government continues to address the issue amidst growing concerns over border security and unauthorized residency.

