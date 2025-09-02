Sudan's Jebel Marra Landslide Tragedy: Urgent Call for International Aid

In western Sudan, a catastrophic landslide has claimed the lives of up to 1,000 people in the village of Tarseen located in Jebel Marra. Officials from the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army are appealing urgently for international assistance to recover bodies and rescue those affected by the relentless and destructive rains.

This tragic incident highlights the vulnerability of isolated regions during Sudan's ongoing civil conflict, wherein the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces are embroiled. The challenge of accessing remote areas where infrastructure is either impassable or destroyed further complicates the comprehensive delivery of aid.

As citizens of North Darfur and surrounding regions, like al-Fashir, flee violence and starvation, they face dire shortages of food, medical supplies, and shelter. Aid delivery efforts are hampered by continuous rainfall and the conflict situation, raising alarms for additional humanitarian support to prevent a larger crisis amid the annual flood season.

