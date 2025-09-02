Left Menu

Punjab Ministers Intensify Flood Relief Efforts Amid Record Rainfall

Punjab government ministers actively engaged in flood relief operations across the state. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and other state officials visited flood-hit areas to ensure effective distribution of aid and to coordinate relief efforts amidst the state's heaviest August rainfall in 25 years.

Punjab ministers intensified their flood relief efforts on Tuesday, visiting various areas hit by heavy rainfall and flooding across the state. They assessed the ongoing rescue operations, aiming to provide effective aid.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains toured over a dozen flood-affected villages near the Sutlej river, including relief camps, using a boat to reach isolated communities. He urged local bodies to collaborate in the erelief initiatives and directed officials to remain diligent in their duties.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited affected regions in Bhoa, while other ministers assessed conditions in Sangrur district. The state, experiencing its highest August rainfall in 25 years, has established over 30 relief camps in affected constituencies, with promises from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to leave no stone unturned in ensuring relief materials reach those in need.

