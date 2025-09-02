Tragedy Strikes Chicago: Labour Day Weekend Gun Violence Under National Scrutiny

Eight people lost their lives and 50 others suffered injuries in multiple shootings in Chicago during the Labour Day weekend, according to police reports. Between Friday night and Monday night, the city experienced 37 separate incidents, marking another violent holiday weekend.

Most of the shootings involved single victims, though few incidents affected multiple individuals, and several injuries were serious or critical. Authorities have questioned persons of interest in some cases, but arrests remain minimal.

In recent years, holiday weekends in Chicago have been prone to localized gun violence, prompting increased presence of police and community groups. This year's events have taken on a national significance with President Trump threatening the use of federal agencies or National Guard troops in an attempt to curb the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)