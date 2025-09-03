Left Menu

High Seas Tension: U.S. Strike on Venezuelan Drug Vessel

In a dramatic military operation, the U.S. military destroyed a Venezuelan vessel allegedly carrying narcotics, killing 11 suspected terrorists. This operation marks the first action in a campaign to combat drug cartels in the Caribbean. Critics question the aggressive approach as tensions with Venezuela escalate.

Updated: 03-09-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 07:51 IST
The United States military has conducted a significant strike against a Venezuelan vessel suspected of carrying illegal narcotics. In the engagement, 11 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang were killed, marking the first known military operation in the region following recent U.S. naval deployments.

President Donald Trump announced the operation during a White House briefing, describing the mission as a preemptive move against drug cartels. The strike has stirred controversy, with critics highlighting the aggressive nature of the action and its potential geopolitical implications amid ongoing tensions with Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Communications Minister questioned the authenticity of footage shared by Trump, suggesting it could be artificially manipulated. Meanwhile, U.S. military officials remain tight-lipped about the details of the operation. The situation continues to evolve, with heightened scrutiny on U.S.-Venezuelan relations.

