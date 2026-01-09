US Forces Seize Fifth Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Caribbean Operation
US forces have seized the fifth Venezuelan oil tanker, the Olina, in the Caribbean as part of efforts to control Venezuela's oil distribution. The operation included US Marines and Navy, with the US Southern Command highlighting the initiative as a crackdown on criminal activities related to sanctioned oil trade.
US forces have intensified their crackdown on Venezuelan oil shipments by seizing another tanker, the Olina, in the Caribbean Sea. This is part of the Trump administration's ongoing efforts against sanctioned oil trade from Venezuela.
The operation involved US Marines and Navy personnel, coordinated by the US Southern Command. They emphasized that such actions aim to eliminate safe havens for individuals involved in illegal oil trade activities.
The Southern Command shared footage on social media showing the tactical operation aboard the Olina. The Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine forces were all part of the operation, while the Justice Department and Homeland Security are expected to address further queries regarding the tanker's affiliations and sanctioned status.
