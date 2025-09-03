Left Menu

Historic Court Decision Challenges Trump's Use of Alien Enemies Act

A federal appeals court ruled against President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. The decision by the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals may head to the Supreme Court. The American Civil Liberties Union disputes the gang membership claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 08:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark ruling, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has declared President Donald Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans as unlawful. The decision marks the first federal appellate court to directly rule on the matter, with future appeals likely heading to the Supreme Court.

The case, focused on alleged members of Tren de Aragua detained in Texas, saw the American Civil Liberties Union disputing claims of gang association. The court's decision does not validate the administration's reliance on the 1798 law, which grants authority during wartime or invasions.

Following the appeals court's decision, the Supreme Court previously issued a brief order halting deportations until further judgment. Criticizing the Trump administration's expedited removal notices, the court emphasized due process rights, creating a judicial challenge surrounding the Alien Enemies Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

