Left Menu

Lai Ching-te Criticizes Cults and Secrecy Amidst China’s Military Parade

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te critiqued personality cults and secret police networks during China's military parade marking World War Two's end, attended by leaders from Russia and North Korea. He highlighted Taiwan's unique position, reflecting on historical ties and the evolution of past adversaries into democracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:15 IST
Lai Ching-te Criticizes Cults and Secrecy Amidst China’s Military Parade
Lai Ching-te
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te launched a critique against strongman regimes and secret police networks, directly responding to China's military parade attended by leaders from Russia and North Korea. He reiterated Taiwan's opposition to what the island perceives as China's distorted historical narratives.

Marking Armed Forces Day, Lai reflected on Taiwan's historical legacy, praising the transition of former Axis powers to democracies. His comments coincided with a military spectacle in Beijing, featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping along with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Though Taiwan advised against attending Beijing's parade, the most notable Taiwan attendee was former Kuomintang chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu. The Kuomintang, now Taiwan's opposition party, was the Republic of China's ruling party during World War II and has historical ties to the island's formation.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener: Markram Shines Bright

South Africa Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener: Markram Shines Bright

 United Kingdom
2
EU-Mercosur Trade Pact Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy

EU-Mercosur Trade Pact Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Aam Aadmi Party Aids Flood-Hit Punjab with Relief Efforts

Aam Aadmi Party Aids Flood-Hit Punjab with Relief Efforts

 India
4
Djokovic Holds Off Fritz, Reaches 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

Djokovic Holds Off Fritz, Reaches 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025