Taiwan President Lai Ching-te launched a critique against strongman regimes and secret police networks, directly responding to China's military parade attended by leaders from Russia and North Korea. He reiterated Taiwan's opposition to what the island perceives as China's distorted historical narratives.

Marking Armed Forces Day, Lai reflected on Taiwan's historical legacy, praising the transition of former Axis powers to democracies. His comments coincided with a military spectacle in Beijing, featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping along with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Though Taiwan advised against attending Beijing's parade, the most notable Taiwan attendee was former Kuomintang chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu. The Kuomintang, now Taiwan's opposition party, was the Republic of China's ruling party during World War II and has historical ties to the island's formation.