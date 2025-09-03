Court Blocks Trump's Deportation Order Using 1798 Law

In a pivotal decision on Tuesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the deportation of Venezuelans, citing President Trump's misuse of the Alien Enemies Act. The 2-1 ruling condemned the administration's attempt to use the 1798 law to deport Venezuelans he accused of gang affiliations.

The case involves Trump's invocation of a centuries-old law meant for wartime, which he used to justify deportations of alleged members of Tren de Aragua. Yet, the panel, led by Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick, ruled against Trump's claims of a 'predatory incursion.'

Despite the administration's intentions to challenge further, civil rights advocates hailed this decision as a necessary check on executive power. The administration's attempts could still culminate at the Supreme Court, emphasizing the contentious nature of the presidents' immigration strategies.

