Aam Aadmi Party Aids Flood-Hit Punjab with Relief Efforts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday initiated a significant relief effort by dispatching trucks filled with essential materials to flood-stricken Punjab. The party's Delhi state president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, spearheaded the first shipment in a move showcasing national solidarity.

Party leader Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP members from Delhi and nationwide, including RWAs and business communities, are united in their support for Punjab. The relief initiative aims to provide aid and demonstrate collective commitment to Punjab, which is enduring its most severe floods in decades.

Manish Sisodia, AAP's Punjab chief, highlighted the altruistic spirit displayed by AAP workers. With over 30 lives lost and extensive property damages, the party calls on everyone to join hands in helping those impacted. Efforts will continue as more individuals volunteer to assist in Punjab's recovery.

