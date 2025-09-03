Boeing 737 Max Court Battle: The Fight for Justice and Accountability

In a Texas federal court, families of Boeing 737 Max crash victims prepare to challenge a government motion that could dismiss a felony fraud charge against the aviation giant. The hearing, presided over by US District Chief Judge Reed O'Connor, is seen as the families' final chance to demand criminal prosecution for Boeing.

The charge relates to two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people, allegedly due to Boeing misleading regulators about a faulty flight-control system. Boeing reached a USD 2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department in 2021, which included measures to avoid prosecution if safety reforms were implemented. However, the agreement was later contested as Boeing breached its terms.

Victims' relatives, including those from Canada and Europe, argue for a public trial to ensure accountability. Meanwhile, the Justice Department cites a new plea deal as offering substantial public benefits and accountability. The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for passenger safety and corporate accountability standards in the aviation industry.

