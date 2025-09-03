Delhi Police Cracks Down on International Drug Syndicate

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an international drug syndicate, arresting six individuals, among them two Nigerian nationals. The operation led to the confiscation of narcotics valued at an impressive Rs 21 crore, an official revealed on Wednesday.

This high-profile crackdown is expected to disrupt the supply chain of illegal drugs, impacting the syndicate's operations across international borders. Authorities are continuing their investigations to uncover more details regarding the network's functioning and wider connections.

As efforts intensify to combat the illicit drug trade, officials assure that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

