Delhi Police Cracks Down on International Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police successfully dismantled an international drug syndicate, arresting six, including two Nigerians, and seizing narcotics valued at Rs 21 crore. Further information is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an international drug syndicate, arresting six individuals, among them two Nigerian nationals. The operation led to the confiscation of narcotics valued at an impressive Rs 21 crore, an official revealed on Wednesday.

This high-profile crackdown is expected to disrupt the supply chain of illegal drugs, impacting the syndicate's operations across international borders. Authorities are continuing their investigations to uncover more details regarding the network's functioning and wider connections.

As efforts intensify to combat the illicit drug trade, officials assure that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

