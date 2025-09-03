Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

The aftermath of the Maratha quota protest in Mumbai saw the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collecting over 125 metric tonnes of garbage from Azad Maidan and the surrounding areas. Led by activist Manoj Jarange, the five-day agitation attracted thousands from across Maharashtra, creating a sanitation challenge with rubbish piling up on the streets.

The protest, which spanned across key city locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, saw participants living temporarily on the roads. This led to heaps of waste composed of food remnants, plastic bottles, and paper products. In response, BMC launched an extensive cleanup operation, employing 466 civic staff members and deploying various machines and mobile toilets.

BMC's efforts, supported by a plethora of cleaning equipment and supplies, managed to maintain hygiene despite the logistical challenges presented by the protest. Additional water tankers were also provided to ensure adequate drinking water for the attendees. After Jarange ended his fast, citing governmental agreement on key demands, BMC teams worked overnight to restore cleanliness to the affected areas.