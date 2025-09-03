Left Menu

Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

Following the Maratha quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan, more than 125 tonnes of garbage were collected by BMC. The protest, which drew thousands, ended after the government's concession. BMC deployed extensive resources to manage sanitation, overcoming challenges like large crowds and leftover food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:19 IST
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of the Maratha quota protest in Mumbai saw the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collecting over 125 metric tonnes of garbage from Azad Maidan and the surrounding areas. Led by activist Manoj Jarange, the five-day agitation attracted thousands from across Maharashtra, creating a sanitation challenge with rubbish piling up on the streets.

The protest, which spanned across key city locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, saw participants living temporarily on the roads. This led to heaps of waste composed of food remnants, plastic bottles, and paper products. In response, BMC launched an extensive cleanup operation, employing 466 civic staff members and deploying various machines and mobile toilets.

BMC's efforts, supported by a plethora of cleaning equipment and supplies, managed to maintain hygiene despite the logistical challenges presented by the protest. Additional water tankers were also provided to ensure adequate drinking water for the attendees. After Jarange ended his fast, citing governmental agreement on key demands, BMC teams worked overnight to restore cleanliness to the affected areas.

TRENDING

1
Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

 Germany
2
Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

 Global
3
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
4
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025