Raghav Chadha Allocates Rs 3.25 Crore for Flood Relief in Punjab

Raghav Chadha, AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, has announced Rs 3.25 crore in funds for flood relief efforts in his home state, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The money, drawn from his Local Area Development Scheme fund, aims to support areas severely impacted by floods.

Chadha allocated Rs 2.75 crore for repairing embankments along the Ravi River in Gurdaspur, one of the most affected districts, and an additional Rs 50 lakh for relief operations in Amritsar. Emphasizing community resilience, he expressed condolences to flood victims' families and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army and local police.

Calling for further support, Chadha urged the central government to offer maximum assistance to Punjab. He praised community volunteers, NGOs, and others who are providing essential services despite perilous conditions. Planning a visit to flood-stricken areas, Chadha stressed the importance of collective action in rebuilding Punjab.

