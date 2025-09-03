Maratha Quota Decision: A Balancing Act

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has addressed a long-standing demand for Maratha reservation by issuing a government resolution (GR). This move comes after consultations with all cabinet members and amid assurance that existing OBC quotas will remain unaffected, according to BJP MLC Parinay Fuke.

The announcement follows intense discussions with state ministers and activist Manoj Jarange, who recently ended his hunger strike. The government has planned to establish a committee for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, backed by historical evidence, thus recognizing them as part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Despite speculations on dissent from OBC leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, no significant opposition is expected against the GR. The Kunbi community is traditionally a farming group recognized as OBCs, but the recent GR aims to extend these benefits to Marathas of the Marathwada region, grounded on documentation like the Hyderabad gazetteer.

