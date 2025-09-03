Left Menu

UAE Warns Israel: West Bank Annexation a 'Red Line'

The United Arab Emirates has issued a stark warning to Israel against annexing the West Bank, stating it would jeopardize the Abraham Accords. UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs highlighted their continued support for Palestinian statehood, urging Israel to reconsider actions that could incite regional violence.

Updated: 03-09-2025 16:04 IST
The United Arab Emirates issued a stern warning to Israel on Wednesday, stating that any moves to annex the West Bank would breach key tenets of the Abraham Accords, which were designed to foster diplomatic relations between the nations.

Lana Nusseibeh, UAE's Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, emphasized in a statement to Reuters the country's unwavering support for Palestinian aspirations for independence, a stance held since the 2020 signing of the Accords.

Nusseibeh further urged Israel to halt plans for annexation, warning that allowing extremists to dictate the region's trajectory is dangerous. She called for courage and persistence to achieve peace without resorting to violence.

