G20 Hackathon Unites Innovators to Tackle Climate Risks Through Open Innovation

The Group of 20 (G20) Research and Innovation Working Group (RIWG) Hackathon is underway this week, bringing together scientists, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the globe to design new solutions for pressing global challenges such as climate change and disaster risk management. The event, hosted by South Africa’s Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), is a flagship initiative of the 2025 G20 RIWG agenda and runs from Tuesday until Friday, 5 September.

Focus on Disaster Risk Reduction

Themed “Disaster Risk Reduction through Open Innovation (DRR-OI)”, this year’s hackathon emphasises the urgent need to address the rising vulnerabilities of communities and cities in the context of accelerating climate change. The initiative builds on previous DRR-OI platforms and pilot projects, providing a dynamic test bed for scalable, evidence-based solutions that can inform global policy and support more resilient urban planning.

One of the central challenges for participants is to develop tools that forecast informal urban expansion and analyse its implications for flood risk. Informal settlements are rapidly increasing in many developing countries, often in high-risk areas prone to flooding, leaving millions vulnerable to disaster. The hackathon seeks to address these risks through the use of digital innovation, open data systems, and cross-border collaboration.

Harnessing Cutting-Edge Technologies

Multidisciplinary teams are using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and geospatial analytics to build new forecasting and planning tools. These solutions aim to enhance the ability of governments and communities to anticipate, prepare for, and mitigate disasters. Importantly, the hackathon follows the principles of responsible and ethical AI, ensuring that technological solutions are inclusive, fair, and sustainable.

Teams are also exploring ways to integrate real-world datasets on climate, population growth, and land use with predictive digital tools, creating powerful decision-making platforms that can assist policymakers, urban planners, and humanitarian agencies.

A Global Gathering of Talent

Participants hail from across the G20 and its partner nations, including Botswana, Canada, China, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Malawi, Nigeria, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. South Africa, as the host nation, is represented by a diverse group of emerging leaders and innovators. Among them is Dr Charles Takalana, Deputy Director at the International Astronomical Union Office of Astronomy for Development, based at the South African Astronomical Observatory in Cape Town.

The inclusion of African expertise ensures that the realities of African urbanisation and local experiences are integrated into the development of globally relevant solutions. This is particularly important given the continent’s growing vulnerability to climate shocks such as floods, droughts, and food insecurity.

Virtual Collaboration for Global Impact

To ensure inclusivity, the hackathon is being conducted virtually, allowing real-time collaboration across multiple time zones. This format reflects the G20’s commitment to harnessing digital connectivity as a tool for innovation and global problem-solving.

By the end of the week, teams will present prototype solutions and demonstrations, which will then be refined and showcased at the G20 Research and Innovation Ministerial Meeting on 23 September 2025. These presentations will feed directly into high-level discussions on climate adaptation, urban resilience, and sustainable development.

Building a Resilient Future

According to the DSTI, the hackathon embodies the power of open innovation and international scientific cooperation. It highlights how collaborative platforms can generate actionable insights and technologies to support communities facing growing environmental challenges.

“By harnessing the power of open innovation, the G20 RIWG hackathon exemplifies how international scientific cooperation can generate actionable insights and scalable technologies to build safer, more resilient communities in the face of growing environmental uncertainty,” the department said in a statement.

As climate change accelerates and urban populations expand, the hackathon’s outcomes are expected to provide not only innovative digital solutions but also a roadmap for integrating science, policy, and practice in ways that make cities and communities more adaptive and resilient.