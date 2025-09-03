Left Menu

Ukraine's Flamingo Fuel Expansion: A Danish Collaboration

A Ukrainian weapons manufacturer, Fire Point, will start producing fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark. This marks the first international expansion of a Ukrainian defense firm, supported by the Danish government as part of its continued aid to Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian weapons manufacturer, Fire Point, is set to produce fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark in a pioneering expansion abroad, as announced by the Danish government on Wednesday. This development highlights the first international venture of a Ukrainian defense company amid ongoing global support.

The production facility will be situated near Denmark's Skydstrup air force base, housing the Nordic nation's fleet of F-16 fighter jets. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized its significance as a contribution to Ukraine's fight for security and independence.

Denmark has shown unwavering support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, contributing $10.13 billion in military aid to date. The Danish government recently earmarked 500 million Danish crowns to aid Ukrainian industrial expansion in Denmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

