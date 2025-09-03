Ukraine's Flamingo Fuel Expansion: A Danish Collaboration

A Ukrainian weapons manufacturer, Fire Point, is set to produce fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark in a pioneering expansion abroad, as announced by the Danish government on Wednesday. This development highlights the first international venture of a Ukrainian defense company amid ongoing global support.

The production facility will be situated near Denmark's Skydstrup air force base, housing the Nordic nation's fleet of F-16 fighter jets. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized its significance as a contribution to Ukraine's fight for security and independence.

Denmark has shown unwavering support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, contributing $10.13 billion in military aid to date. The Danish government recently earmarked 500 million Danish crowns to aid Ukrainian industrial expansion in Denmark.

