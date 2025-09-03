Ukraine's Flamingo Fuel Expansion: A Danish Collaboration
A Ukrainian weapons manufacturer, Fire Point, will start producing fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark. This marks the first international expansion of a Ukrainian defense firm, supported by the Danish government as part of its continued aid to Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.
The production facility will be situated near Denmark's Skydstrup air force base, housing the Nordic nation's fleet of F-16 fighter jets. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized its significance as a contribution to Ukraine's fight for security and independence.
Denmark has shown unwavering support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022, contributing $10.13 billion in military aid to date. The Danish government recently earmarked 500 million Danish crowns to aid Ukrainian industrial expansion in Denmark.
