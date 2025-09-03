Local Property Dealer Orchestrates Brutal Attack in Delhi
Delhi police arrested two more individuals linked to the stabbing of a liquor shop worker, Gyan Pal Singh. The primary suspect, Hunny, orchestrated the attack due to personal vendetta. With several arrested and some still at large, authorities continue their investigation into the violent August 31 incident.
In a shocking case of violence, Delhi police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the brutal stabbing of Gyan Pal Singh, a liquor shop worker, in the Bharat Nagar area.
The incident unfolded on August 31 when a group of attackers, allegedly directed by Hunny, a local property dealer, assaulted Singh in a premeditated attack, leaving him gravely injured.
Details have emerged that Hunny orchestrated the attack due to a prior enmity, leading to a police operation that has so far resulted in multiple arrests as investigations persist.
