Local Property Dealer Orchestrates Brutal Attack in Delhi

In a shocking case of violence, Delhi police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the brutal stabbing of Gyan Pal Singh, a liquor shop worker, in the Bharat Nagar area.

The incident unfolded on August 31 when a group of attackers, allegedly directed by Hunny, a local property dealer, assaulted Singh in a premeditated attack, leaving him gravely injured.

Details have emerged that Hunny orchestrated the attack due to a prior enmity, leading to a police operation that has so far resulted in multiple arrests as investigations persist.

