Pink Power: Indonesian Women's Bold Protest Against Government

In Indonesia, women's protest groups, joined by students and workers, are calling for police reform and condemning government spending. This follows unrest sparked by a police incident. Meanwhile, President Subianto has attended a military parade in China, amid promises of parliamentary reform and a review of lawmakers' perks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a vibrant display of civil disobedience, hundreds of women clothed in pink gathered in Indonesia's capital Wednesday. They rallied against lawmaker perks and police violence, brandishing brooms as symbols of their demands for substantial reform.

Coinciding with ongoing national protests, these gatherings gained traction after a police vehicle incident catalyzed public outrage. However, protests have faced aggressive police responses involving tear gas and rubber bullets, raising concerns about rights violations amidst claims by President Prabowo Subianto that these actions verge on terrorism and treason.

Meanwhile, President Prabowo attended a military parade in China, a move symbolic of stabilized conditions in Indonesia. Solutions like parliamentary investigation into police actions and review of lawmakers' benefits are being discussed as efforts to appease public unease continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

