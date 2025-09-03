Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions Gag Order in High-Profile Pet Custody Battle

The Delhi High Court has sought TMC MP Mahua Moitra's response to advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai's plea against a restraining order in a custody battle over a pet dog. Justice Manoj Jain urged both parties to resolve the dispute amicably. The case involves a Rottweiler named Henry, with Dehadrai challenging an ex-parte order banning public disclosure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday requested a response from TMC MP Mahua Moitra regarding a plea filed by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. The plea challenges a court order preventing the publicity of a custody dispute concerning a pet dog.

Justice Manoj Jain, hearing the appeal, issued notice to Moitra and suggested both parties consider resolving the issue outside of court.

The dispute arose after Moitra and Dehadrai, once reportedly in a relationship, parted ways. Moitra's suit in trial court seeks joint custody of the Rottweiler, 'Henry,' while Dehadrai contests the trial court's ex-parte order, which he claims unjustly prevents him from discussing the matter publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

