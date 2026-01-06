Left Menu

Chinelle Henry Eyes WPL as Stepping Stone for International Success

West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry views the Women’s Premier League as crucial preparation for upcoming international fixtures. Her impressive performances in 2025 secured her a notable spot with Delhi Capitals. Missing the ODI World Cup was challenging, but she's focused on future opportunities, including the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:17 IST
Chinelle Henry, a pivotal all-rounder for West Indies, emphasizes the importance of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) for her international season preparation. The talented player showcased remarkable prowess last year, scoring 163 runs at an impressive strike rate while also capturing six wickets—a blend of skills that caught Delhi Capitals' attention during the players' auction.

Henry acknowledges the WPL as a key opportunity to further her career, alongside fellow teammates Deandra Dottin and Hayley Mathews. She aims to solidify her place in the national squad and make a strong case for the selectors ahead of the World Cup. Conversations with team captain Jemimah Rodrigues have reinforced her role in the team as a dynamic finisher both with bat and ball.

The sting of missing out on the women's ODI World Cup remains a driving force for Henry as she channels her focus on the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England. The narrow miss taught the West Indies team valuable lessons, pushing them to refine their strategies and aim for international redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

