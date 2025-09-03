Czech Republic Modernizes Military with Leopard 2A8 Tanks Purchase
The Czech government has approved plans to purchase Leopard 2A8 tanks from Germany as part of its military modernization. Defense Minister Jana Cernochova announced that the country will buy 44 tanks, with plans for additional specialized versions. This move aligns with NATO commitments amid efforts to bolster defense capabilities.
The initial purchase includes 44 tanks at 34.2 billion Czech crowns, with an option for 14 more and additional specialized versions. The Czech Republic's move aligns with NATO commitments amid increasing defense budgets.
Modernization efforts include acquiring helicopters, radars, and F-35 jets, along with a continued partnership with Czech gunmaker Ceska Zbrojovka for arms supplies, in response to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.
