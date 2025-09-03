Czech Republic Modernizes Military with Leopard 2A8 Tanks Purchase

The Czech government has greenlit the acquisition of Leopard 2A8 tanks from Germany, marking a significant step in its military modernization strategy, according to Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

The initial purchase includes 44 tanks at 34.2 billion Czech crowns, with an option for 14 more and additional specialized versions. The Czech Republic's move aligns with NATO commitments amid increasing defense budgets.

Modernization efforts include acquiring helicopters, radars, and F-35 jets, along with a continued partnership with Czech gunmaker Ceska Zbrojovka for arms supplies, in response to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

