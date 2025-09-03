Left Menu

Britain Sanctions Moscow for Ukraine Child Deportations

Britain has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and entities linked to Russia for forcibly deporting and indoctrinating Ukrainian children. More than 19,500 children have been taken without consent, an act Ukraine deems genocide. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has issued sanctions against 11 more individuals and entities associated with the Russian state, focusing on those involved in Moscow's alleged attempt to deport and indoctrinate Ukrainian children forcibly.

According to Ukraine, over 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled territories without family or guardian consent. The Ukrainian government considers these actions a war crime that fulfills the U.N. treaty definition of genocide. Moscow claims it is shielding vulnerable children from a war zone. David Lammy, Britain's foreign minister, condemned the Kremlin's actions as part of the ongoing sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, known for running re-education programs for Ukrainian youths, and its president, Aymani Nesievna Kadyrova, are among the sanctioned entities. Penalties include asset freezes and travel restrictions. Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's Muslim Chechnya republic, defended his mother's actions in a statement on Telegram, criticizing Western politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

