NHRC Probes Tragic Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Bihar Garden

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened in a profoundly troubling case involving the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in the Maner area of Bihar. The Commission has issued notices to the state's police chief and Patna's district magistrate, seeking a thorough investigation into the incident.

Reports suggest that the perpetrator, a garden caretaker, manipulated the scene to mislead investigators by hanging the victim's body from a tree to imply suicide. The act reportedly took place after the suspect lured the young girl with the promise of a guava.

The NHRC has expressed grave concern over this violation of human rights, emphasizing the need for a detailed report within two weeks. This report should also address any reparations extended to the victim's family. The girl's tragic disappearance and subsequent recovery occurred between August 26 and August 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)