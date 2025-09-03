India Unveils Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap to Lead Green Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and with support from the European Union, has officially released the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Feasibility Study for India. The landmark launch took place in New Delhi, where key policymakers and international stakeholders emphasized India’s commitment to building a greener aviation future.

High-Level Launch and Participation

The event was addressed by Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, Secretary of Civil Aviation Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, Director General of Civil Aviation Shri Faiz Ahmed, and Ms. Jane Hupe, Deputy Director (Environment), Air Transport Bureau, ICAO. The study was undertaken under the ICAO ACT-SAF Programme and marks a critical step in aligning India with global sustainability mandates for aviation.

A two-day workshop at Udaan Bhawan, New Delhi, is currently deliberating the study, with participation from ICAO, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), DGCA, industry partners, and multiple government departments. This reflects a whole-of-government and international collaborative approach toward establishing a SAF ecosystem in India.

Key Findings of the Feasibility Study

The SAF Feasibility Study evaluates India’s:

Domestic feedstock availability , with more than 750 million metric tonnes of biomass and around 230 million metric tonnes of surplus agricultural residue annually.

Production pathways , including the role of Indian refiners and biofuel innovators.

Infrastructure and policy readiness , outlining how India can build facilities and incentives to scale SAF production.

Enabling conditions, such as certification standards and global best practices adapted to India’s socio-economic and environmental context.

The roadmap provides India with a strategy for blending SAF with conventional jet fuel, supporting both climate goals and energy security.

Policy Targets and Global Leadership Ambition

Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu underlined India’s ambitious blending targets:

1% SAF blending by 2027

2% SAF blending by 2028

5% SAF blending by 2030

These are aligned with ICAO’s CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) framework. The minister noted that SAF can reduce lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional aviation fuel, making it the most practical and immediate decarbonization solution for the sector.

Economic and Social Benefits

Beyond environmental impact, SAF production is expected to generate economic co-benefits:

Reducing crude oil imports , thereby saving foreign exchange.

Cutting annual emissions by 20–25 million tonnes.

Boosting farmers’ incomes , as agricultural residues and biomass become valuable inputs for fuel production.

Creating a new industrial value chain, linking agriculture, waste management, and advanced bio-refineries.

The Minister highlighted significant milestones, including the designation of COTECNA Inspection India Pvt. Ltd. as the first national SAF certification body, and the certification of Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat Refinery as the country’s first SAF producer.

India’s Green Aviation Commitment

The Secretary of Civil Aviation stressed that climate action is a shared global responsibility. He noted that India already operates one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient aircraft fleets, and that 88 airports in India have transitioned to 100% green energy—a benchmark for international best practices.

DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed emphasized India’s aviation growth trajectory, with passenger traffic projected to double to 500 million by 2030. He stated that the SAF Feasibility Study will play a critical role in shaping India’s forthcoming National SAF Policy Framework.

A Global Opportunity for India

India’s SAF potential is anchored in its abundance of low-carbon feedstocks, such as energy crops, agricultural residues, and municipal solid waste. With a long-term policy framework, international collaboration, and industry investment, India is well positioned to emerge not only as a self-sufficient producer of SAF but also as a global exporter.

As Minister Ram Mohan Naidu concluded, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is on track to become the world’s largest domestic aviation market. With a collaborative approach, we are committed to positioning India as a leader in green aviation.”

The SAF Feasibility Report is thus both a strategic policy tool and a symbol of India’s resolve to align aviation growth with climate responsibility, setting the stage for India to pioneer sustainable aviation in the decades ahead.