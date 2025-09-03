Legal Battle Ensues After Maine Mass Shooting: Survivors Sue Federal Government

In the aftermath of Maine's deadliest mass shooting, survivors and victims' families have filed a lawsuit against the federal government. The suit blames the US Army for failing to prevent reservist Robert Card from executing a massacre that claimed 18 lives in October 2023.

The legal action, filed in federal court representing over 100 individuals, highlights purported negligence by Army officials. It alleges that despite knowing Card's deteriorating mental health and firearm access, the Army neglected intervention, leading to catastrophic outcomes.

The attorneys behind the lawsuit contend the Army withheld crucial information, misleading law enforcement and preventing preventive action. This tragic incident has spurred a contentious debate over gun laws in Maine, prompting legislative changes and ongoing legal challenges from gun rights advocates.

