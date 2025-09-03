Left Menu

Legal Battle Ensues After Maine Mass Shooting: Survivors Sue Federal Government

Survivors and relatives of victims of Maine's deadliest mass shooting are suing the federal government, alleging negligence by the US Army in a tragedy that resulted in 18 deaths. The lawsuit claims multiple missed intervention opportunities by military and law enforcement as the shooter's mental health declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:39 IST
In the aftermath of Maine's deadliest mass shooting, survivors and victims' families have filed a lawsuit against the federal government. The suit blames the US Army for failing to prevent reservist Robert Card from executing a massacre that claimed 18 lives in October 2023.

The legal action, filed in federal court representing over 100 individuals, highlights purported negligence by Army officials. It alleges that despite knowing Card's deteriorating mental health and firearm access, the Army neglected intervention, leading to catastrophic outcomes.

The attorneys behind the lawsuit contend the Army withheld crucial information, misleading law enforcement and preventing preventive action. This tragic incident has spurred a contentious debate over gun laws in Maine, prompting legislative changes and ongoing legal challenges from gun rights advocates.

