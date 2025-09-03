Jitendra Singh Chairs First Science Secretaries’ Meet at New Kartavya Bhavan

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today chaired a high-level periodic review meeting of all Science Secretaries at the newly inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi. This marked the first combined science leadership review at the new premises, following the Ministry’s shift from the historic North Block.

Senior Leadership in Attendance

The meeting brought together India’s top scientific leadership, including Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Science Secretaries from across major departments—Atomic Energy, Space, Science & Technology (DST), Biotechnology (DBT), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), and ISRO. Senior officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also participated.

This joint review emphasized the whole-of-science approach to policymaking, collaboration, and execution of national scientific goals under the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Preparations for IISF and ESTIC

A major focus of the meeting was on preparations for the upcoming Indian International Science Festival (IISF), India’s largest annual science outreach event. Dr. Jitendra Singh directed departments to handhold startups and integrate them into national science festivals, ensuring visibility, mentorship, and partnership opportunities.

He also reviewed plans for the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), described as India’s flagship global platform for cutting-edge scientific exchange. Scheduled later this year, ESTIC will bring together Nobel Laureates, ministries, global experts, innovators, and youth leaders. According to the Minister, ESTIC will serve as a showcase for deep-tech breakthroughs, frontier research, and disruptive innovations, furthering India’s role as a hub of scientific leadership.

Bio-E3 Policy and Sunrise Sectors

The Minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Bio-E3—Bio-Economy, Employment, and Environment—as a cornerstone of India’s future growth. He urged all departments to intensify efforts in biotechnology, life sciences, and allied sunrise sectors, areas that hold vast potential for value addition, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Strengthening Earth Sciences and Weather Preparedness

In the backdrop of heavy rainfall across several states, Dr. Jitendra Singh reviewed the functioning of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He stressed the urgent need to strengthen real-time weather information dissemination and early warning systems, especially for disaster-prone areas, to improve preparedness, public safety, and resilience.

The Minister emphasized that weather services must increasingly adopt AI-driven forecasting models, satellite-based monitoring, and localized early alerts to empower citizens and authorities alike.

Comprehensive Review of Science Departments

The review covered follow-up actions taken by DST, DBT, CSIR, ISRO, and MoES based on directions issued in the last monthly meeting. Departments presented progress reports on R&D initiatives, space missions, biotech applications, earth sciences advancements, and science outreach programmes.

A special presentation on science communication was also delivered, focusing on strategies to enhance public engagement with government-led scientific initiatives. This was followed by a brainstorming session with Secretaries, aimed at improving coordination and outreach.

Key Attendees

Notable participants included:

Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty , Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale , Secretary, Department of Biotechnology

Dr. M. Ravichandran , Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences

Dr. V. Narayanan , Chairman, ISRO (joined virtually)

Shri Sunil Kumar , Additional Secretary, DST

Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD

They were joined by senior officials from DST, DBT, CSIR, ISRO, MoES, and other science agencies.

A Forward-Looking Vision

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded the meeting by stressing the need for synergy across departments, integration of emerging technologies, and a citizen-centric approach to science governance. He reiterated that India’s scientific progress must directly contribute to nation-building, economic resilience, and global leadership in the decades leading up to 2047.

The meeting at Kartavya Bhavan thus set the tone for coordinated, mission-driven science policy, ensuring that India’s scientific institutions remain at the forefront of discovery, innovation, and societal impact.