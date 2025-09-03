Left Menu

Delhi Police Officers Accused: Corruption Scandal Unfolds

Two Delhi Police personnel face allegations of extortion, bribery, and harassment after a vigilance inquiry. Accused of demanding bribes totalling Rs 2.5 lakh, the officers also allegedly harassed the complainant. The vigilance bureau registered offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act following a preliminary investigation.

  • India

Two Delhi Police officers have been embroiled in allegations of extortion, bribery, and harassment after a vigilance inquiry, an official revealed on Wednesday. The officers, a sub-inspector and a constable, were stationed at the Cyber Police Station in Hari Nagar.

The complaint, filed by a woman, accuses the officers of demanding Rs 2.5 lakh by threatening to arrest her husband in an ongoing case. She claims her husband was pressured into taking loans to pay Rs 1 lakh initially and another Rs 1.5 lakh later.

Furthermore, the constable allegedly made sexual advances towards the complainant, threatening false implicative actions against her family. Evidence in the form of audio and video recordings was submitted. Following an initial inquiry, the vigilance bureau found preliminary grounds for offenses under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and registered a case with the Vigilance Police Station.

