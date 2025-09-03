Ayush Summit Charts Roadmap for Holistic Health, Ayurveda Day on Sept 23

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, today inaugurated the Departmental Summit on ‘National Ayush Mission and Capacity Building in States’ at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Sarita Vihar, New Delhi. The event was graced by Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, alongside senior officials, State representatives, and experts from across the country.

Building State-Specific Health Frameworks

In his inaugural address, Shri Jadhav emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a resilient, inclusive, and state-tailored healthcare framework. He underlined that comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being developed to enhance healthcare delivery across India, ensuring integration of Ayush systems with modern healthcare practices.

“Our aim is to create state-specific frameworks, develop SOPs for stronger health infrastructure, and guarantee quality services while advancing the integration of traditional medicine with modern systems,” Shri Jadhav noted.

Progress of the National Ayush Mission

Reflecting on the journey of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) since its inception in 2014 under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Minister pointed to remarkable progress in affordable, accessible, and inclusive Ayush services.

He highlighted the transformative initiative of establishing 12,500 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide. These facilities, moving beyond traditional OPD-based models, now offer holistic, preventive, and promotive healthcare services, reinforcing India’s wellness-driven health philosophy.

Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) for Ayush

The Minister recalled the launch of the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) for Ayush health facilities on March 4, 2024. Developed in consultation with NITI Aayog and DGHS, these standards represent a major milestone in ensuring uniformity and quality across Ayush infrastructure, human resources, medicines, research, and clinical trials.

Ayurveda Day and New Initiatives

In a significant announcement, Shri Jadhav declared that Ayurveda Day will now be celebrated annually on September 23rd. The upcoming 10th Ayurveda Day will be observed under the theme “Ayurveda for People and Planet”, emphasizing personal wellness alongside ecological sustainability. He urged States and Union Territories to actively participate in elevating Ayurveda Day into a global health movement.

The Minister also announced two major institutional initiatives:

Project Management Unit (PMU) at AIIA: A dedicated interface to help stakeholders access Ayush-related insurance mechanisms , thus expanding the reach of traditional healthcare through financial coverage.

‘Ayurvidya Advanced Centre’: A pioneering digital platform for Ayurveda education, offering expert-led courses, webinars, and interactive sessions to democratize learning, foster innovation, and strengthen capacity building in the sector.

NITI Aayog’s Perspective: Ayush and National Health Goals

Addressing the summit, Dr. V. K. Paul of NITI Aayog stressed the vital role of Ayush in creating a “Swasth Bharat”. He noted that the summit provides a unified platform for States and stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to strengthen traditional healthcare systems.

He observed that India has made significant progress in tackling acute diseases and working toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), citing ongoing efforts to eliminate Tuberculosis, Leprosy, Lymphatic Filariasis, Measles, Kala Azar, and Rubella.

Dr. Paul called for raising India’s life expectancy from 71 to 85 years through an integrated health approach combining modern medicine with Ayush systems. He outlined key action areas:

Effective implementation of NAM,

Strengthening Ayush medical education,

Promoting wellness and medical value tourism,

Expanding private sector participation, and

Scaling up trained Ayush workforce across the country.

Secretary’s Call for ‘Har Ghar Ayuryog’

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, emphasized the ‘Har Ghar Ayuryog’ initiative, blending Ayush practices and Yoga into daily life. He noted that spreading this initiative to every household is crucial for building a healthier nation.

He explained that the two-day Summit, structured around six thematic areas, will incorporate grassroots-level feedback and state-specific notes to strengthen and expand NAM. The participatory approach ensures that local realities shape national policy directions.

A Platform for Dialogue and Feedback

Senior bureaucrats from States and Union Territories presented findings on state-specific challenges and grassroots feedback, making the summit a collaborative exercise in policy refinement. The deliberations are expected to provide a clear roadmap for scaling NAM and positioning Ayush as a pillar of India’s healthcare ecosystem.

Toward Viksit Bharat @2047

Both the Minister and senior officials reiterated that India’s health vision for Viksit Bharat @2047 depends on combining the scientific rigor of modern medicine with the holistic wisdom of Ayush systems. By expanding access, standardizing practices, and promoting global acceptance, India aims to make Ayush a driver of preventive healthcare, wellness, and sustainable development.