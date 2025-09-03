Left Menu

Army Negligence Lawsuit: Lewiston Mass Shooting Sparks Legal Action

Survivors of the 2023 Lewiston mass shooting have sued the U.S. Army, claiming negligence for failing to address warning signs of the shooter, Robert Card. The lawsuit alleges that known threats and mental health concerns were ignored, leading to 18 deaths and 13 injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:39 IST
In a significant legal move, survivors and families affected by the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting are suing the U.S. government, claiming negligence in effectively responding to clear warning signs about shooter Robert Card. They assert the tragedy could have been prevented with proper action.

The lawsuit centers around Robert Card, an Army reservist, who fatally shot 18 people and injured 13 others on October 25, 2023. Despite known mental health issues and explicit threats, the U.S. Army allegedly failed to act by not removing his firearms or taking other preventive measures.

Legal representatives argue the Army disregarded internal warnings and failed to execute established procedures for at-risk service members. The lawsuit seeks damages for pain, suffering, and expenses, highlighting the broader issue of mental health management among veterans.

