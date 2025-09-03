Army Negligence Lawsuit: Lewiston Mass Shooting Sparks Legal Action

In a significant legal move, survivors and families affected by the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting are suing the U.S. government, claiming negligence in effectively responding to clear warning signs about shooter Robert Card. They assert the tragedy could have been prevented with proper action.

The lawsuit centers around Robert Card, an Army reservist, who fatally shot 18 people and injured 13 others on October 25, 2023. Despite known mental health issues and explicit threats, the U.S. Army allegedly failed to act by not removing his firearms or taking other preventive measures.

Legal representatives argue the Army disregarded internal warnings and failed to execute established procedures for at-risk service members. The lawsuit seeks damages for pain, suffering, and expenses, highlighting the broader issue of mental health management among veterans.