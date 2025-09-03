Protests for Maratha Quota Lead to Multiple Legal Cases in Mumbai

Nine cases have been registered in Mumbai against Maratha quota protesters due to alleged illegal gatherings and disobeying lawful police commands. These cases span six police stations, including Azad Maidan and Marine Drive, an official confirmed Wednesday.

Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange converged in large numbers, notably after Jarange initiated a hunger strike on August 29 to advocate for Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. During their five-day protest, demonstrators occupied public spaces and caused traffic disruptions in areas like Mantralaya, the Bombay Stock Exchange, and other key spots in south Mumbai.

The protest concluded on Tuesday after the state government met most of Jarange's demands, such as issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas for OBC reservation benefits. The government also committed to retracting all pending police cases against Maratha protesters by September 2025.