Lawsuit Alleges U.S. Government's Negligence in Preventing Maine Mass Shooting

Survivors and victims' families from the 2023 Lewiston mass shooting are suing the U.S. government, alleging negligence in addressing warning signs of the shooter, Army reservist Robert Card. The lawsuit claims the military failed to act on evidence of Card's mental illness and threats of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:12 IST
In a significant legal move, 100 survivors and families affected by the tragic 2023 Lewiston mass shooting are suing the U.S. government. They argue military authorities ignored critical warning signs that Robert Card, an Army reservist, posed a violent threat.

The lawsuit, filed in Portland, Maine, blames the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, and a New York Army hospital for negligence. They allegedly overlooked Card's severe mental health issues and failed to prevent him from accessing firearms, despite knowing his history.

The suit seeks compensation for the grievous losses suffered and highlights systemic failures in handling service members with mental health concerns, emphasizing Card's case as a preventable tragedy.

