Maharashtra's Shift: Modernizing Work Hours for Economic Growth
The Maharashtra cabinet has approved amendments to increase maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from nine to ten hours. The changes aim to attract investment, foster job creation, and protect workers' rights, aligning the state with other reform-oriented regions like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned amendments allowing an increase in the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from nine to ten hours. Aimed at attracting investments and generating employment, the changes are designed to safeguard workers' rights, according to an official statement.
The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved these adjustments, aligning Maharashtra with reform-friendly states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others. The amendments pertain to the Factories Act, 1948, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017.
These changes will enable industries to operate smoothly during peak demands, ensure proper overtime compensation, and address long-standing labor issues. The modifications are expected to enhance ease of doing business, attract new investments, and promote job creation while ensuring better protection and rights for workers.
