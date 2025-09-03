World Leaders' Hot Mic Moment: Organ Transplants and Longer Life
At a Beijing military parade, Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping were overheard discussing advancements in organ transplant technology and the potential for humans to live up to 150 years. The conversation, inadvertently caught on a hot mic, highlights ongoing developments in biotechnology and its implications for human longevity.
A candid conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping was inadvertently captured during a military parade in Beijing, revealing discussions on organ transplantation and human longevity. The leaders speculated on biotechnology's potential to extend human life spans up to 150 years.
This unusual exchange occurred while the leaders, joined by North Korea's Kim Jong Un, led a delegation of international dignitaries to mark the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end. The event, viewed by billions worldwide, showcased China's military prowess and emerging technologies.
Putin later confirmed the discussion, expressing optimism about modern medical advances. Despite curiosity around their conversation, China's Foreign Ministry and CCTV offered no comments. The parade also served as a platform for Xi to emphasize global choices between 'peace or war,' underscoring strategic alliances amid geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
