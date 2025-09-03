Left Menu

Court Victory: UP Congress Chief Cleared of Protest Charges

The Allahabad High Court quashed criminal proceedings against UP Congress chief Ajay Rai related to a 2017 protest. Justice Sameer Jain ruled no offense under IPC Section 188, nullifying the chargesheet and summons against Rai, initially charged with violating prohibitory orders during the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has exonerated Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai from criminal proceedings related to a 2017 protest, deemed in violation of prohibitory orders. Justice Sameer Jain's decision nullifies the chargesheet and summons previously issued against Rai.

The case revolved around allegations of Rai's disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, as outlined in Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Yet, the court found the evidence insufficient to support such allegations.

The original FIR, filed on September 20, 2017, accused Rai of protesting against government actions, allegedly breaching Section 144 CrPC. Despite prior summons and a chargesheet, the high court's recent ruling dismisses all charges against the political leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

