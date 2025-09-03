Court Victory: UP Congress Chief Cleared of Protest Charges

The Allahabad High Court has exonerated Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai from criminal proceedings related to a 2017 protest, deemed in violation of prohibitory orders. Justice Sameer Jain's decision nullifies the chargesheet and summons previously issued against Rai.

The case revolved around allegations of Rai's disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, as outlined in Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Yet, the court found the evidence insufficient to support such allegations.

The original FIR, filed on September 20, 2017, accused Rai of protesting against government actions, allegedly breaching Section 144 CrPC. Despite prior summons and a chargesheet, the high court's recent ruling dismisses all charges against the political leader.

