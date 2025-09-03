MoSPI Hosts National Workshop on e-SAKSHI Portal for MPLADS Implementation

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) organized a national workshop at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, to familiarize personal staff of Members of Parliament (MPs) with the features and benefits of the e-SAKSHI web portal and mobile application under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). The one-day event drew participation from over 800 personal staff of MPs across the country, reflecting strong interest in digital transformation of constituency development processes.

A Digital Platform for Constituency Development

The e-SAKSHI portal provides an integrated digital ecosystem enabling MPs to recommend, monitor, and track MPLADS projects online. In 2024, a mobile application was also launched, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for MPs on the move.

The portal streamlines processes by eliminating paperwork, providing real-time updates, and integrating features such as:

Digital project recommendations by MPs.

End-to-end monitoring of fund utilization and project progress.

Citizen participation features , allowing local communities to suggest works online .

Ex-MP module for uploading recommendations made during the permissible period after April 1, 2023, ensuring continuity and respect for past commitments.

Inaugural Session Highlights

In his keynote address, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, highlighted the transformative impact of e-SAKSHI. He noted that the system has significantly improved transparency, efficiency, and accountability in MPLADS implementation.

He emphasized the viability gap funding role of MPLADS, suggesting greater convergence with other Central schemes such as PMGSY, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Smart Cities initiatives to amplify developmental outcomes. Dr. Garg added that digitalization has empowered MPs and citizens alike to track projects, making governance more participatory and responsive.

Ms. Puja Singh Mandol, Additional Secretary, MoSPI, elaborated on enhanced monitoring measures, stressing the importance of timely completion of sanctioned works and the early utilization of funds. She underscored that assets created under MPLADS must be made available for public use without delays, reinforcing the Scheme’s original developmental intent.

Technical Sessions and Live Demonstration

The workshop included technical presentations and live demonstrations of the e-SAKSHI portal and mobile application, allowing participants to explore its functionalities hands-on. These sessions showcased how personal staff can:

Upload recommendations digitally,

Track the status of ongoing projects,

Access detailed fund utilization reports,

Use the feedback module to address queries from citizens and stakeholders.

The demonstration was followed by an interactive Q&A session, where staff members shared experiences, provided feedback, and sought clarifications on operational challenges.

Empowering MPs and Constituencies

The workshop aimed to equip personal staff of MPs with practical knowledge of e-SAKSHI, recognizing their critical role in assisting MPs with MPLADS-related tasks. By strengthening the digital skill sets of staffers, MoSPI hopes to improve the on-ground effectiveness of MPLADS, ensuring that development projects are implemented efficiently and transparently across constituencies.

Looking Ahead

The overwhelming participation reflected growing acceptance of digital platforms in public service delivery. With over 2.8 lakh MPLADS works sanctioned digitally through e-SAKSHI since its inception, the system is emerging as a central pillar in constituency-level development.

By combining digital tools, participatory features, and strong monitoring mechanisms, e-SAKSHI is poised to make MPLADS more inclusive, transparent, and impactful, thereby strengthening the bond of trust between MPs and their constituents.