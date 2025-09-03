UPSC to Launch Centre of Excellence as Part of Centenary Year Celebrations

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced plans to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) as part of its upcoming Centenary Year Celebrations, scheduled from October 1, 2025, to October 1, 2026. The announcement was made by UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar while chairing a virtual meeting with Chairpersons and Members of State Public Service Commissions (PSCs), in the presence of UPSC Members Dr. Dinesh Dasa and Ms. Anuradha Prasad.

A Knowledge Hub for Best Practices

Dr. Ajay Kumar explained that the proposed CoE would function as a repository of best practices, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), innovations, and shared experiences from both the UPSC and State PSCs. The initiative aims to:

Serve as a knowledge-sharing hub for recruitment processes.

Provide guidance and reference material to strengthen examination systems.

Assist not only the UPSC and State PSCs but also other national recruitment bodies in refining their procedures.

He emphasized that while UPSC will take the lead in setting up the CoE, active contributions from State PSCs will be crucial for its success. Inputs, suggestions, and shared innovations from across states will ensure that the CoE reflects the diverse yet unified character of India’s recruitment system.

Celebrating a Century of Service

Recalling that the UPSC was established on 1 October 1926, Dr. Kumar noted that the centenary is a moment to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision the future of public service recruitment in India. He praised the system for producing lakhs of efficient, impartial, and competent civil servants over decades, reinforcing the robust character of India’s democratic governance framework.

Dr. Kumar also highlighted the success of initiatives like the ‘Pratibha Setu’ portal, which offers employment opportunities to candidates who reached the UPSC interview stage but did not make it to the final list. By connecting them with semi-government, quasi-judicial, and private organizations, UPSC has demonstrated its commitment to wider talent utilization.

Inclusivity and Outreach to Aspirational Districts

State PSC representatives raised the urgent need to expand awareness campaigns in aspirational districts and underrepresented regions. They emphasized that while these areas have vast talent pools, lack of information, guidance, and resources prevents many deserving candidates from participating in competitive exams.

Suggestions included:

Conducting awareness drives and mentoring sessions .

Enhancing access to information and preparatory resources .

Ensuring that the recruitment system reflects India’s diversity and inclusivity by encouraging participation from all regions.

The participants agreed that such efforts would broaden the pipeline of civil service aspirants, particularly from marginalized and remote communities.

State PSCs’ Role in Centenary Celebrations

Dr. Dinesh Dasa, Member of UPSC, invited State PSCs to actively participate in the celebrations by:

Organizing exhibitions to showcase state-level best practices.

Conducting awareness programmes for students and aspirants.

Demonstrating innovations in recruitment procedures to inspire wider adoption.

He stressed that, for the first time, State PSC Chairpersons and Members would be invited to play a central role in UPSC’s centenary celebrations, symbolizing unity and collective strength in the recruitment system.

Strong Participation from States

Chairpersons and Members from 27 State PSCs attended the meeting virtually and assured their wholehearted support for the centenary initiatives. They expressed enthusiasm for showcasing state-specific innovations and pledged to collaborate in making the celebrations a truly national event.

The meeting was also attended by senior UPSC officials, including Shri Shashi Ranjan Kumar, Secretary; Shri Jai Prakash Pandey, Additional Secretary; Shri Santosh Ajmera, Joint Secretary; and Ms. Hansha Mishra, Joint Secretary.

Looking Ahead

The establishment of the CoE and the year-long centenary celebrations are expected to redefine India’s recruitment landscape, strengthening collaboration between UPSC and State PSCs. By sharing knowledge, improving outreach, and celebrating a century of service, the UPSC aims to inspire future generations of aspirants and reaffirm its role as the custodian of merit-based, impartial, and inclusive recruitment in India.