NPA Welcomes Dismissal of Maphisa’s S174 Bid in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the ruling by the Pretoria High Court dismissing the Section 174 application lodged by accused number four, Mthokozisi Maphisa, in the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The ruling, delivered by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, paves the way for Maphisa and his co-accused to answer to charges stemming from the tragic 2014 killing of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

What the Application Meant

Under South African law, a Section 174 application allows an accused to request the court to acquit them after the state closes its case, arguing that there is no evidence linking them to the crime. If successful, it relieves the accused from presenting a defence.

In this case, Maphisa argued through his legal representative that the state had failed to present evidence placing him at the scene of the crime or linking him to the offences of murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Judge Finds Prima Facie Evidence

Judge Mokgoatlheng, however, found that the state had indeed presented prima facie evidence requiring Maphisa to answer to the charges. The ruling means the trial will proceed with the defence now expected to outline its case.

Central to the state’s argument was the testimony of Constable Zungu, who testified that he was present with all five accused on the day of the murder. Additional evidence included ballistic analysis and testimony from other witnesses, which the prosecution argued placed the accused in connection with the events surrounding Meyiwa’s killing.

NPA Welcomes Outcome

The NPA issued a statement expressing satisfaction with the outcome, describing it as a “second hurdle overcome” in the state’s pursuit of justice.

“This court outcome is encouraging as the state overcomes a second hurdle presented in this case. The state will continue to put forward a formidable case to ensure that justice is served for the Meyiwa family,” the NPA said.

The prosecutorial authority emphasised its commitment to securing accountability for Meyiwa’s death, which has gripped the nation for nearly a decade.

The Trial and Its Importance

Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014 at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. The killing shocked South Africa, with public pressure mounting for answers in the years that followed.

After years of stalled investigations and controversy, five men — including Maphisa — were eventually arrested and charged. Their trial, which began in 2022, has been marked by delays, complex witness testimonies, and intense media scrutiny.

For the Meyiwa family, the proceedings represent a painful but crucial step toward closure. For the South African public, the trial stands as a test of the country’s criminal justice system in handling high-profile cases.

What Happens Next

Following the dismissal of Maphisa’s application, the case was postponed to 22 September to give the defence time to prepare. Each of the accused is expected to mount their defence against the charges, with the trial anticipated to continue drawing significant attention.

Legal experts suggest that the case could still face several twists as the defence challenges the credibility of the state’s evidence, particularly eyewitness testimony and ballistic reports.

For now, however, the ruling ensures that the trial continues with all five accused still in the dock, keeping alive the hope of justice for Senzo Meyiwa’s family and supporters.