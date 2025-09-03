Left Menu

Village Panchayat Meltdown: Trivial Dispute Escalates to Attempted Murder Charges

An altercation over a missed snack order turned violent in Sehrapur North, leading to an FIR for attempted murder. During a village panchayat, a man was attacked by his wife and her relatives. The incident was reported after a video circulated on social media; further investigations are ongoing.

Village Panchayat Meltdown: Trivial Dispute Escalates to Attempted Murder Charges
A family dispute spiraled out of control in Sehrapur North, after a husband failed to bring samosas, leading to an attempt to murder charge. The altercation, held during a village panchayat session on August 31, has captured online attention.

The conflict began on August 30, when Sangeeta, reportedly dissatisfied with her husband Shivam's oversight, called her relatives. The ensuing confrontation, witnessed by community figures, escalated to violence.

Following the virtual circulation of the altercation, local authorities were prompted to investigate further. As per Vijay Kumari's complaint, the authorities have registered an FIR, utilizing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A detailed inquiry is currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

