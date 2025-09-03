U.S. Threatens Retaliation Against UN Marine Fuel Emission Deal Supporters

The United States government has advised nations to decline a United Nations-backed agreement aimed at reducing marine fuel emissions. Failure to do so could result in tariffs, visa restrictions, and port levies, according to sources and officials from the U.S. and Europe.

This action is part of the Trump administration's ongoing effort to increase American influence in global maritime trade. In April, the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) proposed a draft agreement imposing fees on ships violating global carbon norms. The U.S. subsequently withdrew from the negotiations, planning retaliatory actions against agreement supporters.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that the U.S. is ready to impose tariffs and other measures if the IMO deal gains approval. Washington has already issued warnings to allied nations, including a verbal notice to the Dutch government about potential consequences for supporting the framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)