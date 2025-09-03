Left Menu

U.S. Escalates Military Actions in Caribbean Amid Tensions with Venezuela

The U.S. Defense Secretary announced continued military actions against drug cartels in the Caribbean after a controversial strike on a Venezuelan vessel. The operation raises questions about its legality, as international law experts criticize it. The U.S. targets Venezuela's government, claiming drug cartel involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:41 IST
The U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that military operations targeting drug cartels in Latin America will persist, despite unanswered questions surrounding a deadly strike on a Venezuelan vessel. Eleven individuals were killed in the attack, marking the first operation of its kind under President Trump's directive.

The strike has sparked debate over its legality, as details remain classified and the justification unclear. President Trump has identified the crew as members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. International law expert, Mary Ellen O'Connell, criticized the operation for violating international law by intentionally killing suspects without legal grounds.

The U.S. has increased its military presence in the Caribbean, targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's alleged drug-trafficking activities. The Trump administration's focus on Maduro raises tension in Caracas, amid assertions that the real objective may be Venezuela's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

